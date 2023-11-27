NPP communicator condemns 'violent' assembling of NDC youth at Mahama's office

Member of the Communication Team of the NPP, Lawuratu Musah-Saaka

Lawuratu Musah-Saaka, a member of the communication team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has spoken out against what she describes as a violent assembling of National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth at the office of their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to her, wrong is wrong, hence there is the need for a collective condemnation of such actions.



The condemnation follows the circulation of a video depicting NDC supporters gathering at Mahama's office under the guise of a cleanup exercise.



However, the manner in which the tools for the cleanup were displayed raised concerns, with individuals brandishing bows, arrows, machetes, and even a cutlass.



Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, on Monday, November 27, 2023, Lawuratu stated that going for clean up and wielding the tools for the exercise violently is not the best way to go.



Musah-Saaka questioned the choice of weapons for a cleanup exercise and stressed the importance of honesty when addressing such actions.



“We have seen cleanup exercises in this country. What do we clean with brooms, hoes, brushes and all. What I saw were people in war regalia, with bows and arrows. I saw people with machetes and the one that even amazed me is a lady with a cutlass wielding it on her chest. It was a fresh cutlass, I don't think it even touched the grass.

“Look, there are tools for cleaning, do we now use bows and arrows to weed or to clean? Or perhaps you use that to remove cobwebs. Someone is wearing a regalia with machetes that the warriors use, what are they doing to use it for or there was a fish pond there that they were going to target fishes and other things. Let's be honest when it is wrong, it is wrong. Going to clean is not wrong, but wielding all these weapons, for what?” she asked.



Expressing concern for the involvement of young people in such activities, the NPP communicator said: “I get worried when young people do this, whatever we are doing in politics now is to the benefit of young people. When you check the 2021 census, our population has transitioned from children to young people. So, when you have youth using their productive hours, brandishing cutlasses and doing all these, one must be worried.”



