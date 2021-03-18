NPP condemns 'bigoted', 'history-distorting' 'Efo juju' textbooks

New Patriotic Party flag

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned “the incompetent and inept materials paraded by some publishers as books of instruction for our children”.

A statement signed by the party’s Communications Director, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa on 18 March 2021, indicated that: “Distortions of history and bigoted stereotyping of ethnic groups cannot be the basis upon which the social identity of our children is nurtured and established”.



“In our world today, there is no profit to ethnic dominance or subjugation considering the universal values that globalisation imposes on us,” it added.



The statement follows the recent portrayal of tribal bigotry in textbooks for schoolchildren published by Badu Nkansah Publications.



Many organisations and individuals have condemned the attempted stereotyping of some ethnic groups, particularly Ewes, in the book.



The NPP’s statement noted: “Current global values project universal human rights, encompassing respect for all peoples irrespective of nationality, ethnicity, religion, culture or gender”, adding: “Economies are being built on digital technology and innovation, creativity and skills development”.

“These are what will drive international competitiveness for Ghana and open opportunities for our young people to master their talents and fulfil their dreams”.



“While we note that the National Council for Curriculum Accreditation (NaCCA) has not approved the publication, the NPP is urging them to refine and enforce their rules without fear or favour.



“That way, products certified by NaCCA can help bring up well-balanced children, imbued with global values and pride in their country and its diverse culture,” the statement further noted.



The NPP, therefore, urged “political and social leaders to speak to the issues with the intention to bind us together as one people with one nation and one destiny”.