NPP congress: We will slap anybody who attempts to bribe delegates – Alan camp warns

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North and member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, has emphasized the role Alan played in leading the party to its current position.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Kyea Bia on August 12, 2023, he praised Alan's contributions to the NPP, attributing their current status as the ruling party to his efforts as the chairman and chief mobilizer of the party.



He asserted that Alan's dedicated service to the party necessitates recognition and urged party delegates to consider his track record when making their decision at the upcoming special delegates congress, scheduled for August 26, 2023.



"Individuals won't labour so that others can reap the benefits. Alan Kyerematen, in his capacity as chairman, chief mobilizer, and the driving force behind the party's advancement, has earned recognition.



"The current victory stands as a testament to his contributions. Come November, the delegates' choices will become evident,” he said.



He expressed concerns about the potential influence of vote-buying tactics during the Congress.



According to him, Alan Kyerematen's camp would resist any attempts to manipulate the election results through the use of taxpayer funds to sway votes.



“Anyone who will say go and vote and come for money, if we see you, we will slap you because a guideline has been established to prohibit vote buying.

"So, anybody who will make up his mind that he/she is going to use the taxpayer’s money to influence people …, we will really take action against that person. So, what I am saying is that NPP is not for sale, and democracy is not for sale.



"We won't allow anybody to destroy our democracy, never, because if we don’t take care, a time will come when armed robbers will rule this country. So, if anybody brings a Landcruiser with money to influence the election and disregards the guidelines, then that person will suffer.”



He added, “Let me put it on record that, for this election, we are both spiritually and physically fortified.”



Alan Kyerematen will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



The political landscape in Ghana is heating ahead of the 2024 elections. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are gearing up for a fierce battle among other parties.



The NPP is determined to defy the traditional eight-year cycle by securing victory once again. The party, which clinched the presidency in 2016 and retained it in 2020, is setting its sights on securing another term in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is eyeing a comeback. The party, which lost power to the NPP in the previous election, is banking on the leadership of former President John Mahama to spearhead its resurgence.







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Meanwhile, watch Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



