NPP constituency executives in Assin Central go for victory walk

Source: GNA

The Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Assin Central have embarked on a victory walk to outdoor its Parliamentary candidate to the people of Assin Fosu.

Amidst drumming and dancing, hundreds of supporters and sympathisers of the Party sang party songs, parading the candidate through the principal streets of the town.



Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, the Parliamentary candidate-elect, expressed gratitude to the rank and file of the party for their immense support and the confidence they had in him.



He said with the parliamentary primaries over, the party must unite to form a formidable team because unity was an essential ingredient for the success and development of every political party.



He added that the lack of unity could implode any political party and affect its fortunes.

Mr Anewu, therefore, called on supporters of his contenders to join hands with him to work towards victory for the party in the December general election.



He applauded the great work done by Mr Kennedy Adjapong, Member of Parliament Assin Central, and promised to continue with it.



Mr Nicholas Fiifi Barko, the Assin Fosu Municipal Chief Executive, urged the supporters to rally behind the Parliamentary candidate to achieve his aspirations and vision for the constituency.



He appealed to the delegates to campaign vigorously and convince others to get on board because politics was about numbers.