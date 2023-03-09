0
NPP constituency office gutted by fire

Fire22 File photo: The executives have been left with no office to operate

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The constituency office of the ruling New Patriotic Party at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District has reportedly been gutted by fire.

The office and other properties estimated to be worth GHC200,000 were lost in the inferno that engulfed several buildings including the one serving as the party’s office.

The incident according to a Dailyguidenetwork.com report has been confirmed by the Dormaa West Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Ernest Amankwa.

The secretary noted that the party has been left without an office to operate as all properties were lost in the fire.

The District National Disaster Management Director, Balla Mohammed also confirmed the extent of damage.

Meanwhile some residents of the town have expressed worry over the absence of fire service personnel in the town.

The cause of the fire, however, yet to be established. Meanwhile some residents say the suspect the fire to be a result of the recent power outages in the area.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
