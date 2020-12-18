NPP constituency secretary of New Juaben South dead

Reports reaching MyNewsGh.com suggest that New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) New Juaben South Constituency Secretary, Isaac Adjabeng is dead.

According to our sources, he died after suffering a mild stroke a few months to December 7 and is said to have died at the Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital on December 17, 2020.



Isaac Adjabeng is said to be the longest-serving constituency secretary of the NPP in the New Juaben South constituency.

Before his death, the late Adjabeng who was the New Juaben Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO)



He was survived by a wife and a child.