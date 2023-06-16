0
Menu
News

NPP constituency youth organizers want Regional Organizer called to order for endorsing Bawumia

NPP FLAG File photo: NPP flag

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some constituency youth organizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region have dissociated themselves from the Regional youth organizer, Moses Abor’s open declaration for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Moses Abor announced a week ago that the Greater Accra youth organizers and their deputies as well as all the Tertiary Students Confideracy (TESCON) branches in the region have declared their support for Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia as next Presidential Candidate for the NPP in 2024.

However, according to the constituency youth organizers,the decision is solely personal decision of Mr Abor but not collective decision of the youth wing.

A statement released by the youth wing said the action of the Regional youth organizer violates the rules and regulations of the party.

“According to the rules and regulations of the party, party officers are prohibited from openly endorsing specific candidates, reinforcing the notion that this decision was not in line with the party’s guidelines,” the statement issued by Jonathan Adjei, Ledzokuku Youth Organizer,Benjamin Okoe , Ningo Prampram Youth,Berkoe Kwame, Weija Bawee Youth and Adams Akililu-Bortianor youth among others noted.

Furthermore, the youth wing noted the potential implications of such actions on the party’s chances in the upcoming crucial 2024 elections if allowed to fester, therefore, urged the regional youth organizer to be guided by the party’s rules and regulations.

They reiterated their commitment to the party’s mission of “breaking the eight” and achieving victory in the elections, stressing the importance of adhering to party guidelines and not jeopardizing the future of the youth front.

The youth organizers alleged Moses Abor’s decision to endorse the vice president was driven by personal interest instead of collective interest of the youth wing.

They called upon the national executives to sanction the Regional youth organiser and his deputy, Mandela Wiafe, in line with the approved guidelines and codes of conduct outlined by the General Secretary and approved by the National Council.

The Youth Organizers also reiterated their neutral stance stating that all the aspirants contesting the elections are qualified for the position therefore the youth wing will work with whoever is elected as the flagbearer of the party to ensure victory in the 2024 general elections, which remains their ultimate goal.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains