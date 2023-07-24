NPP constitution violated by Akufo-Addo's endorsements of Dr. Bawumia - Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu, Former Attorney General and Minister of Justic

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu, has levied striking allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing him of using promises of a free and fair internal NPP flagbearer election for political expediency.

According to Martin Amidu, he casts doubt on the president's commitment to uphold democratic processes within the party.



In a recent statement, Amidu expressed his disappointment with the lack of sincerity behind Akufo-Addo's previous assurance of a transparent internal election.



He emphasized that the promise was merely a calculated move, not intended to be honored in practice.



"Every reasonable and objective Ghanaian should by now know that Nana Akufo-Addo’s previous promise for a free and fair internal NPP flagbearer election was made for reasons of the political expediency of the moment and not intended to be honoured in its observance.



"It is unfortunate that so many Ghanaians, including myself, have been deceived by his outward presentation of earnestness and apparent sincerity, only to realize belatedly that it is not all that glitters which is gold," Amidu stated.

The fate of the nine presidential candidates vying for the NPP's flagbearer position in the internal primaries scheduled for August 26, 2023, and November 4, 2023, has become a cause for concern.



These candidates, committed to democratic representative processes and with much to offer the nation, find themselves facing an uphill battle due to what Amidu alleges as cards stacked against them by the President and party executives.



Amidu further claims that the NPP Constitution has already been violated by the President and other establishment figures endorsing Dr. Bawumia, indicating a lack of adherence to the party's governing principles.



"They have consequently,committed their fortunes to take part in and contest a free and fair election to determine who should lead their political party at the 2024 presidential election only to come to the realization that the cards were stacked against them by their own president and party executives.



"The NPP Constitution has already been violated by the President and other establishment endorsements of Dr. Bawumia. The argument, therefore, that the procedure being adopted now was adopted in 2014 is spurious because in 2014 the NPP was in opposition and the likelihood of incumbency advantage and presidential overreach was absent."

Amidu also urged other political parties preparing to contest the December 7, 2024, presidential election to closely observe how the NPP organizes its internal primaries.



He believes that the process could serve as an indicator of what might unfold during the national polls, highlighting the significance of vigilance from opposition political parties to ensure fairness and credibility in the electoral process.



Read the full statement below:



