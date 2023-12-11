NPP delegates on government payroll 'false, unfounded' - Akim Swedru MP replies Edward Bawa

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Akim Swedru has dismissed recent claims by a colleague lawmaker that some NPP delegates in his constituency are on government payroll for political reasons.

This follows an allegation in September 2023 by Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa, that the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has enrolled NPP delegates on government payroll.



While Edward Bawa's allegations were made on TV3’s Big Issues programme, Osei Nyarko posted his rebuttal on Facebook, tasking well-meaning Ghanaians to treat the claims with the contempt they deserve.



“As a Member of Parliament for the Akyem Swedru constituency, I would like to address the recent allegations regarding the Controller and Accountant General putting my delegates on the payroll for election purposes. I want to clarify that these allegations are entirely false and unfounded.



“I want to emphasize that none of my delegates are on the payroll to influence the election. It is crucial to maintain the integrity of our democratic process and ensure that elections are conducted fairly and transparently” the Akim Swedru MP Kennedy Osei Nyarko said.



“I urge everyone to be cautious of false information and to verify the facts before jumping to conclusions. Let us focus on the issues that truly matter to the people and work together to build a better future for our constituency,” he added.

Osei Nyarko will face the current Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem during NPP primaries scheduled for early next year.



Bawa's allegation is to the effect that the government accountant had put the delegates on salary in order to attract the needed votes to be able to represent the NPP in the 2024 elections.



The Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) has since issued a formal response to the MP describing his views as ignorant and untrue.



What Bawa said on Live TV



“Currently, as we sit, on live radio, you know the current sitting Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is vying to contest one of the seats in the central region. Every delegate has been put on salary, and he has been doing that for about two years.

“That’s what I heard. So yesterday, you had a situation where people were now texting and saying incoming MP. I say if you have a situation where you control my money, there must be a law on how you deal with some of these things. Everybody is seeing it, and nobody is questioning it,” Edward Bawa alleged.



