NPP delegates will make Bawumia their flagbearer – Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for the Bantama constituency, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu has disclosed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be made the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and will subsequently move on to become the president of Ghana.

He acknowledges that all other persons who have shown interest in contesting for the position are people of high repute but the vice president stands tall among them.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be made the flagbearer of the NPP. After that he will move on to become the President of Ghana,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Dr. Kokofu indicated that the race for Presidency in 2024 is an enormous task which will need someone with tact and experience to sail through and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the one who possesses those qualities to beat the tide.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of two leading contenders in the flagbearer contest of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). He faces fierce competition from Former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.



Earlier this week, a group calling itself Bawumia Must Win (BMW) officially out doored itself and declared Dr Bawumia the best to lead the NPP.