NPP depriving my people of development because they say I’m NDC – Apagyahene

Apagyahene Nana Owusu Peprah II

The Chief of Amoah Apagya in the Afigya Kwabere South District of the Ashanti Region, Apagyahene Nana Owusu Peprah II has called out political leaders of the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for neglecting his people in the distribution of development.

The Chief has also accused the Nana Addo Dankw Akufo-Addo’s government of tagging him as a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for which reason no development comes to the area.



According to him, his community Apagya has been deprived of development because politicians in the region say he is a member of the NDC so they are not going to make his people enjoy their share of the national cake.



“In my own hometown Mpintin where I was born, the community is lit beautifully. They distributed street lights in all communities around but they said Nana is an NDC so they won’t give him some”, Nana Owusu Preprah II lamented

“They lied to me that, they ignored my community because the road is not tarred but let me ask, are the roads in those communities with street lights tarred? They just hate me. Anytime I ask for the developmental project they don’t give me, but God is on my side”, he added.



Nana Owusu Preprah II vented his frustrations days ago while addressing people of his community at a ceremony held to commission a newly constructed water project.



He earnestly pleaded with the authorities of the Afigya Kwabere South District to prioritize the improvement of the road connecting Kodie, Apagya, and nearby communities, urging them to refrain from engaging in political games.