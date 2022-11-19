NPP deserves whatever Anas is unleashing on them – Kennedy Agyapong’s boy ‘booms’

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former current affairs show host on Net2 TV has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, deserves whatever heat they are getting from a recent corruption film from the stables of Tiger Eye Private Investigations, PI.

Kwaku Annan’s views are in reference to the ‘Galamsey Economy’ film released earlier this week by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which film led to the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



Adu Boahen was caught on tape allegedly claiming that Vice President Bawumia had an ‘appearance fee’ he took whenever investors wanted his help in establishing businesses in the country.



Bawumia flatly denied the claim in a statement and called for investigations. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo subsequently dismissed Adu Boahen and referred him to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, OSP.



“The NPP deserves what Anas is unleashing on them, some of us put our head on the line for Akufo-Addo,” Annan said in an interview posted on the Nsem Pii YouTube TV channel.

He was weighing in specifically on how Anas had relied on a 2018 video to ‘implicate’ Adu Boahen, which video Annan claims was in the possession of his former boss and lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



He also blasted Anas’ boss Kweku Baako Jnr, who he accused of colluding with Anas to blackmail unsuspecting persons under the guise of conducting investigative journalism.



“I want to tell the NPP today, Kweku Baako is not their friend, he has the shift ship approach, what I can describe as the dog syndrome,” he explained it as the case where the veteran journalist is seen publicly defending the party but in his head he is against the NPP.



