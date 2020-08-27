Politics

NPP developed agric sector more than the NDC – MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wa West Municipality, Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has made remarkable investments in the agric sector of the economy far more than what the erstwhile John Mahama administration did.

He explained that the sector employs lot of Ghanaian youth thereby, reducing the unemployment rate.



He, however, said the Mahama administration failed to invest in the sector.



Alhaji Tahiru said generally the agric sector has seen growth under the NPP administration following the implementation of programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and others.



According to the government, the PFJ programme created in its first year alone created some 745,000 jobs.



The Planting for Food and Jobs programme is a flagship policy of the governing New Patriotic Party under agriculture.

Launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year, the programme was to help address the declining growth of the agricultural sector of the country.



“The previous government have not been able to do what is expected of them to do and this has created a gap in terms of youth employment situation in the country,” Alhaji Tahiru said on Atinka TV.



He further explained that they have been able to offer training to the youth in agric.



“Wa youth have issues one way or the other and we have been able to create a platform for those who do not have the skills to get into the formal sector and also provided basic capital as start-up, to create an enabling environment for the them, this is what we call governance,” he said.

