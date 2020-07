General News

NPP do not respect women – NDC Deputy General Secretary

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

A Deputy National General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from its president to the national executives and to the branch executives do not respect women.

Speaking from the studios of Bole based Nkilgi FM, the legal practitioner said to NPP, women are best known to be for household and care takers for children at home.



“NPP I know from their president to the national executives and straight to the branch executives don’t respect women and they think women are only for households and caretakers of the house”.



Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah said this when she was asked about comments from the NPP about the running mate of the NDC after Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman is appointed.

The Deputy National Secretary of the NDC was in the Savannah Region to monitor the ongoing registeration exercise of the Electoral commission in the Savannah Region.



Speaking on the registration exercise, she said she was impressed with the vigilance of the people in his party. She said they went to one of the registeration and the agents of his party and some other party were desperate to know why even a single “dot” which the are not aware of is added.



“The vigilance of the NDC in the Savannah Region with regards to the registration is impressed. I saw people seriously on the Electoral commission not to allow anything to be written on the registration if they are not aware of that”; she said.

