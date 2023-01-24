NPP do not understand 'mood and expectations' of Voltarians - NDC Communication Officer

NDC volta regional communication officer - Kafui Agbleze

The Volta Regional Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kafui Agbeze has japped leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta region.

Leadership of the NPP on Thursday, January 19 2023 held a press conference where Chairnman of the party, Makafui Woanya raised issues that he thinks the NDC has failed to handle well in the region.



The presser was a rejoinder, following a retreat for NDC constituency executives in the region held in Dzodze, where Fifi Kwetey at the event called on the people of the Volta region to take the NDC as a "religion" but Makafui Woanya said the General Secretary's comment "is a desperate appeal to tribal sentiment and dangerous politics".



At the press conference, Mr. Woanya outlined some projects and national policies initiated by the NPP in the Volta region. He added "we are ready to confront the propaganda and tribal politics of the NDC with our solid records of achievement which are everywhere for our people to see and identify with".



For Kafui Agbleze, the press conference should rather be used to address economic crisis, cost of living, issues bothering the minds of the people and among other factors affecting livelihoods instead of replying Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Addressing some journalists in Ho, Kafui Agbleze said "History and recent happenings confirm the general incontrovertible belief that the NPP is nothing but a group of tribal bigots whose survival in Ghana's political space is to always play the tribal card at the least opportunity".



"Not in any way (Makafui Woanya) appreciate and respect the mood and expectations of the people of Keta" he added.



Kafui Agbleze said the people of the Volta region are expecting leadership of NPP in the region to talk about the abandoned Keta Port project,construction of sea defence wall in southen Volta, abandoned road and other infrastructural projects and flooding issues in some part of the region.



"I therefore unreservedly and unashamedly reiterate the clarion call by the NDC General Secretary for the people of the Volta Region to see their belongingness to the NDC as a religion" he emphasised.