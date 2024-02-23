NPP doesn’t care stepping on people's toes to win 2024 elections - Amoako Baah

Dr Amoako Baah, Political Scientist

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has voiced concerns over the recent resignation of Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from the role he has occupied since 2017.

The former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), contends that the Member of Parliament for Suame was not treated fairly and was allegedly forced to step down by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.



"They shouldn't have treated him that way, even if they don't agree with him. There is division in the party; their aim is just to win power, and they don't care about who they step on in trying to achieve that power,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM on February 22, 2024, he emphasized that the NPP seems unconcerned about the repercussions of stepping on people's toes.



He expressed concern that such actions could potentially damage the party's image.



"As a member who has served for so long in parliament, all the parliamentarians would have met to say goodbye and give him that honour. But for this, he is being forced out because of present forces, and it is not right. For us, we are just concerned about the power," Dr. Amoako Baah added.



Dr. Amoako Baah argued that projecting a message of unity is crucial for winning public support, and the current actions of the NPP might send the wrong signal to voters.

"People want to see unity, but for us, it is worse. There is complete disunity, so there is a lot of uncertainty," he added.



