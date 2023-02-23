NPP donates GH¢10,000 towards the final funeral rites of late Atsu

Lawyer Justin Kodua signing Atsu's book of condolence

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua has led a delegation from the party’s headquarters to the late Christian Atsu’s residence to express our condolences and sympathies to the family.

He was in the company of lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, (National Organizer), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa (National Nasara Co-Ordinator), William Yamoah (Director of Finance & Administration), Haruna Mohammed (Deputy General Secretary), Kwabena Frimpong (Deputy Director of Protocol) and other parties faithful.



The chief scribe of the NPP also signed the book of condolences in memory of the late Blackstar player, Christian Atsu.



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a cash donation of GH₵10,000 to support the family of the late Christian Atsu.

Meanwhile, former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah led a delegation of national team players to pay their respects to the bereaved Atsu family.



Rabiu Mohammed, Jerry Akaminko, Kwadwo Asamoah, Derek Boateng, and Lydia Forson, all Ghana players, were in attendance.



Others include Stephen Appiah’s uncle, Nii Kwadwo Appiah (Father of the Jamestown Stool), and Appiah’s wife, Hannah Bentil.