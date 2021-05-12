NPP drafts code of conduct for aspirants ahead of internal elections

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has drafted a code of conduct to be studied by potential presidential and parliamentary aspirants in internal party contests ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The development was revealed in a statement by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu.



The code of conducts will regulate the conduct of party members, particularly prospective presidential and parliamentary candidates for election 2024 and their followers, during the pre-election period.



According to John Boadu, the “draft would soon be made public” after it has been approved by the party’s National Council



The New Patriotic Party has also lifted the suspension it placed on the former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyapong.



The NPP suspended Kwabena Agyepong in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and the former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

The party cited misconduct and unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC as reasons for his suspension.



John Boadu says the suspension has been lifted after NPP adopted the Report of the Osafo Maafo-led Election Review Committee, which was set up by the Party to review its performance in the 2020 General Elections and to make appropriate recommendations.



He added that the Review Committee Report was adopted by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021.



According to John Boadu, In arriving at the decision to lift Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong’s suspension, the National Executive Committee, which was the body that suspended him based on the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee, took into cognizance, his conduct during the period of his suspension.



“At the said meeting, the National Executive Committee also considered a Draft Code of Conduct and Guidelines to regulate the conduct of party members, particularly prospective Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for election 2024 and their followers, during the pre-election period. The Draft Code of Conduct and Guidelines would soon be made public after same has been ratified by the party’s National Council.

“This decision was taken by the National Executive Committee after extensive deliberations following a letter written by Mr. Kwabena Agyepong to the Party, appealing to the National Executive Committee to recognize him as a former General Secretary after the expiration of his mandate as General Secretary on April 12, 2018”, excerpts of the statement read.



Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong will henceforth be recognized as a Former General Secretary and will enjoy all privileges and courtesies conferred on previous occupants of the position of General Secretary.



The suspension of the Constituency Women’s Organizer for Atiwa East, Gifty Sackey, who was suspended by the Eastern Regional Executive Committee of the Party has also been lifted.