NPP evenly distributing development across the country - Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim, NPP chairman

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has affirmed that the Akufo-Addo-led government is committed to impartially allocating developmental projects across the nation, regardless of the party's popularity in specific regions.

According to him, the government's goal is to ensure that every region benefits from national development efforts.



He made these remarks during an appearance on Oman FM's "Boiling Point" on September 18, stating, "We all know that in the Volta Region, the NPP does not do well during elections. So, if the government wants to execute developmental projects where it can get votes during elections, then the government should certainly not consider the Volta Region, where the NPP always gets low votes."



However, he went on to assert that the Akufo-Addo government has consistently strived to provide the people of the Volta Region with a fair share of development, recognizing that they are Ghanaian citizens deserving of the same opportunities as those in more politically favorable areas.



"...the Akufo-Addo government has ensured the people of the Volta Region have a fair share of development because they are also Ghanaians and deserve to get what is going on in Accra. The people of the North-East Region also deserve what is going on in Accra. So, the NPP government is spreading developmental projects everywhere, irrespective of whether we are popular in those regions or not."

Chairman Ntim cited the construction of the modern market in Ho as just one example of numerous projects undertaken in the Volta Region.



