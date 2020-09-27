NPP executives in Effiduase/Asokore commend Akufo-Addo for sacking DCE

Mary Boatemaa Marfo was dismissed as DCE

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Effiduase/Asokore Constituency say they are happy about the President’s dismissal of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mary Boatemaa Marfo.

President Akufo-Addo sacked Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo on Wednesday after she was reportedly implicated in an audio recording pitching electorates against sitting MP for the area Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie.



It also comes after a series of agitation against her leadership style by some chiefs in the district who accused her of abuse of power and wrongful award of contracts.



Many party stalwarts in the constituency feared that the actions of Madam Kunko could jeopardize the ruling party’s electoral fortunes in its stronghold.



Even though the DCE’s dismissal is not directly linked to the agitations of the chiefs, a statement signed by the constituency executives commended President Akufo-Addo for the action in an interview with adding that “we knew the president will do the right thing because everything was very wrong; the lady was incompetent and not on top of issues.”



“The constituency wishes to use this medium to apologize to Nananom of Asokore Traditional Area for the insults rained on them by the then DCE, Hon. Mary Boatemaa Marfo and promise to come and see them soon”, the statement continued.

“The constituency, therefore, will mount all steps and focus to achieving the 90/90 goal”, the executives further assured.



Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo was asked to vacate her post earlier this week upon the orders of President Akufo-Addo.



The letter sighted by Dailymailgh.com, and copied to the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, was signed by a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Minister on September 23, 2020.



“The outgoing District Chief Executive is to hand over properly to you [the Regional Minister] before leaving office”, the letter stated.



Her successor, Kwame Adom-Appiah who was later named for the post, had his nomination revoked in less than 24 hours.

