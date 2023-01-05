NPP fetes over 100 widows in Odododiodio to mark New Year

Some of the widows at the event

Smiles and laughter filled the faces and hearts of the over 100 widows who were privileged to have been selected from the Odododiodio constituency of the Greater Accra Region, and celebrated at the start of the New Year.

This was part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency’s way of extending love to the women who had lost their husbands and for this reason, needed, even more, helping hands.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the team presented each of the women with bags of African print cloths, monies and packs of cooked food, the Constituency Chairman of the NPP in the Odododiodio constituency, Emmanuel Safo Agyepong, said it is purely a way of showing love to the women.



He explained that being women who have lost, in most cases, their most dependable sources of finances, it was just right that the NPP party extends its arm of love and care to them as the New Year begins.



“As you can see, they’ve lost their husbands; very dear to them, and as a party, we can’t sit down and sit aloof, unconcerned. It’s New Year, so we had to call all of them, share our joy with them and hope that the coming months and years, everything will be ok with them.



“We want to share our joy with them as a party; you know God has been good to us. And, as a political party, we need numbers, and apart from needing numbers, we work with humans and so we see it as an opportunity to come together as a family, sit together, eat together, talk together as one united family,” he said.

The constituency chairman, also known as Odasene, explained further that the exercise is not politically-motivated rather than it is about simply sharing love.



He added that it is the hope of the party that this gesture will not only end with the widows but that they can extend it to others in their communities.



“We are showing them love and we expect that they will extend that love to their families, friends and their communities,” he added.



The Women’s Organiser in the constituency, Esther Ama Boakyewaa, added that it is the resolve of the women of the party to work hard to ensure that they give the NPP a Member of Parliament in the 2024 general elections.



Expressing her gratitude to the president and his vice, she added that they will achieve this by taking advantage of the large women population in the constituency.

“We are an orphan constituency with no help form anywhere. We, therefore, reached out to some people to help us to get things for our people. We are grateful to our president, Nana Addo; the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and Naa Torshie for what they have done for Odododiodio.



“I can say for a fact that we are always happy when ministers and CEOs come to our constituency to hep because, again, we do not have any helpers here. I must also commend the Regional Women’s Organiser for not turning us away and ensuring that we got these items to share with the widows in this constituency.



“In this year, the women’s wing of Odododiodio have pledged to work harder in ensuring that the NPP party can get an MP. This is because as women, we outnumber everyone else and if we decide to work hard, we can easily bring this dream to light,” she said.



Also present at the event was the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Bannerman.