NPP flag, anti-Mahama slogan: Watch video of Keta District 6th March parade

The 2024 Independence Day celebrations were conducted at the regional and district levels even as the national programme took place in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

Members of the security agencies, government officials and school children participated in the national parade.



The district-level parades were dominated by school children from the primary through to tertiary levels.



A video purported to be from Keta in the Volta Region showed a parade at which the officer in charge hoisted a flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while standing on the red carpet.



Some of the marchers, believed to be students, are also captured holding placards bearing messages against former President John Dramani Mahama's 24-hour economy policy proposal.



The caption to one of the videos sighted by GhanaWeb said the video was shot at the Keta parade grounds with the anti-Mahama messages displayed by students of the Keta Nursing Training College.



GhanaWeb is working to ascertain the facts surrounding the video being shared by pro-government handles on X and Facebook.

