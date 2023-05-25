NPP flagbearer aspirants to pay GHC50,000 as party opens nominations on Friday

NPP flag

In order to participate in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) upcoming flagbearer elections, aspiring presidential candidates will be required to obtain the nomination forms by paying a non-refundable fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis, according to a press release issued on Thursday, May 25.

The party will commence the opening of nominations on Friday, May 26, with a deadline for submissions set for Saturday, June 24.



"An Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) only, through a Banker’s Draft."



The NPP's nomination fee requirement aims to ensure that only serious and committed candidates participate in the flagbearer elections.

Below is the statement:







YNA/WA