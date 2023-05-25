5
Menu
News

NPP flagbearer aspirants to pay GHC50,000 as party opens nominations on Friday

NPP FLAG NPP flag

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In order to participate in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) upcoming flagbearer elections, aspiring presidential candidates will be required to obtain the nomination forms by paying a non-refundable fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis, according to a press release issued on Thursday, May 25.

The party will commence the opening of nominations on Friday, May 26, with a deadline for submissions set for Saturday, June 24.

"An Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) only, through a Banker’s Draft."

The NPP's nomination fee requirement aims to ensure that only serious and committed candidates participate in the flagbearer elections.

Below is the statement:



YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect