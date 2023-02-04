5
Menu
News

NPP flagbearer aspirants want to distance themselves from failing government – Lecturer

Nppp Flag NPP flag | File photo

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A political science lecturer at Cape Coast University (UCC), Mr Jonathan Asante Okyere, says some flag bearer aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are pushing for an early conference so as to distance themselves from the failing Akufo-Addo government.

He was of the view the aspirants are not comfortable with the government's performance, especially in the management of the economy.

Mr Okyere was reacting to the NPP’s inconclusive National Executives Committee (NEC) meeting held on February 2, 2023, that failed to announce a date for the primaries.

He was of the view the president on the other hand is harbouring the fear he will become a lame-duck president if the party goes for an early congress.

“The aspirants have realised that the legacy of the president is nothing to write home about and thus want an early conference to enable the candidate elected to devise his ways of getting Ghanaians to buy into their ideas and programmes.

“It is the reason the aspirants want to prosecute their independent campaign not linked to the abysmal performance of the Nana Addo-led administration,” he stressed.

Mr Okyere spoke on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, February 2023.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: