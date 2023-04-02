NPP flagbearer hopeful tips Bawumia to win the primaries

Kwadwo Poku, NPP Flagbearer hopeful

A contender for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwadwo Poku has tipped Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the party’s primaries.

Kwadwo Poku who openly admitted he comes nowhere close to Bawumia in terms of popularity among the party’s electoral college, disclosed however that he will need a lot of work to catch up with the Vice President who has been widely accepted even though he has not made his ambition to contest.



Kwadwo Poku was speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Fox FM when he made this known.



He said a poll conducted by his team puts Dr Mahmudu Bawumia ahead of all other contenders for the position as NPP flagbearer.



“A lot of noise is being made about Ken. But so far, Alan and Bawumia seem to be the leading candidates. I’m a realistic person and as we speak, I can’t say am the leading candidate over Bawumia. I am not!…

“If we talk about household recognition in terms of impact on the ground, Alan and Bawumia they’ll get more votes than me,” Mr. Kwadwo Poku Nsiah conceded on Kumasi-based Fox FM



He added, “We did a survey online and Dr. Bawumia was first, Alan second and I came third. If you look at the two candidates, I must work to catch them. I must see their weakness and strength and work on those to beat them.”