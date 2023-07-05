NPP flagbearer race: Afriyie Akoto faces NPP vetting committee today July 5

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will today, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, face the Vetting Committee of the party.

The former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso who’s an Agricultural Economist by profession is confident of being elected as the NPP flagbearer to the 2024 general election.



Other aspirants to be vetted on Wednesday include former Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. K.K Apraku, and former Railway Development Minister and Essikado Member of Parliament, Joe Ghartey.



So far, six other aspirants have already been vetted by the Committee chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye.



They include, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Ken Agyepong, Kwabena Agyepong and Boakye Agyarko.

Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh will be vetted on Thursday 6th June 2023.



A statement issued by the Secretary to the National Presidential Vetting Committee, Evans Nimako, stressed the expectation that all presidential hopefuls would take note of the schedule and attend the vetting process as required by the Committee.



The NPP will hold a Special Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants.



The top five aspirants will then contest for the flagbearer slot on December 4, 2023, to elect one to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.