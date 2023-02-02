NPP flagbearership: Akufo-Addo was not happy with my decision to contest – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong is seeking to succeed President Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was initially against his decision to join the race to be the party’s presidential candidate.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana hosted by Paul Adom Otchere, Kennedy Agyapong stated that the president has since come to accept his decision despite his initial reservations.



“Yes, initially… but he is okay with it now,” he responded when the host questioned him on the president’s reaction to his ambition.



Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that he is currently focused on galvanising the support of the party’s grassroots for his candidacy after which he will seek the blessings of some persons of authority within and outside of the NPP.



“I want to deal with the grassroots first and their response, when I know I am a formidable candidate, the first person I will go to is President Kufuor, second, I will go to Otumfuo, third I will go to Central Regional House of Chiefs and inform them of my decision.



“What I am doing now is, I have introduced myself to the region and the constituencies. Now I am going to the grassroots, I will go there personally to speak to them, show them my contribution to the party and my achievements in this country; why although NPP is becoming unpopular there is still this candidate that Ghanaians are willing to give him a chance,” he added.

The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have all announced their bids for the NPP flagbearership



Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid is tipped as a lead contender in the race.







GA/SARA