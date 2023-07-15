0
NPP flagbearership: ‘Emotional’ Kennedy Agyapong breaks into tears during Berekum East campaign

Emotional Kennedy Agyapong Wiping Tears Kennedy Agyapong wiping away tears

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s campaign trail hit the Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region this week.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament met with delegates of the party in the constituency on July 11, 2023, where he appealed to the to them for their votes.

Unusual of his tough talking self and demeanour, Kennedy Agyapong got to a slow start when the time came for him to address the delegates having been overcome by emotions as he was being introduced.

Introduced to the sound a smooth, slow and touching worship song, an emotional Kennedy Agyapong took to the stage while wiping away tears and with a shaky voice, eventually started to deliver his message.

Consistent with his campaign message, Kennedy Agyapong sold himself as the most viable candidate to help the NPP win the 2024 presidential election.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for him as flagbearer promising to work for their interest and welfare while delivering a presidency that will put Ghana on a path of development.

