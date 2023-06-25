NPP flagbearership race: Here are the 10 aspirants who filed to contest

A collage of the NPP flagbearer aspirants

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, June 24, officially closed the filing of nomination forms for its flagbearship race.

Of the eleven aspirants who picked forms, a total of 10 returned their fully filled papers to the party setting the stage for the next process in the NPP's search for a flagbearer for the 2024 polls.



Joe Ghartey, a former Minister for Railways and Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, was the last to submit his forms hours before the dedline.



The first to return his forms was former trade and industry minister Alan Kyerematen who is regarded as one of the frontrunners along with Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



The NPP opened nomination for its presidential primary on May 26, 2023. The next stage is a vetting of aspirants by a commitee headed by former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye.



The Party has slated August 26 for its Special Elections, to whittle the number of aspirants down to five before the November 4 showdown where a National Conference will be held to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.



Those who have filed nominations are:

1. Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central



2. Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP



3. Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert



4. Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister



5. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



6. Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister

7. Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister



8. Mr Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong



9. Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist



10. Nana Oppong - a former transport officer at the presidency



Eric Sekyi Nketia, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), is said to have formally withdrawn his bid.





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA