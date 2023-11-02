NPP flagbearership race: Know where regional delegates will cast their votes in NPP's Nov 4 primaries
Preceding the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua unveiled specific voting locations for regional officers across the sixteen regions of Ghana.
In a press briefing in Accra on November 2, 2023, Kodua detailed the designated voting centres for regional officers,
“With respect to regional officers, as we all know, the elections will be conducted in 277 polling centres. For regional officers, they will vote in a constituency in the region,” he stated
He then proceeded to outline the distinct voting locations across various regions in the country:
Ashanti Region - Nhyiaeso
Ahafo Region- Asutifi South
Bono Region - Sunyani West
Bono East Region- Nkoranza South
Central Region - Cape Coast South
Eastern Region - New Juaben South
Greater Accra - Korle Klottey
North East Region- Nalerigu Gambaga
Northern Region - Tamale North
Oti Region - Krachie East
Volta Region - Ho West
Savanna Region - Salaga South
Upper East - Navrongo Central
Upper West Region - Wa East
Western Region - Takoradi
Western North - Sefwi-Wiawso
These updates, he added, are part of the concerted efforts by the Presidential Election Committee and the party to ensure a smooth and organised electoral process.
