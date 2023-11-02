NPP flagbearership race: Know where regional delegates will cast their votes in NPP's Nov 4 primaries

The four contesting flagbearers hopefuls of the NPP

Preceding the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua unveiled specific voting locations for regional officers across the sixteen regions of Ghana.

In a press briefing in Accra on November 2, 2023, Kodua detailed the designated voting centres for regional officers,



“With respect to regional officers, as we all know, the elections will be conducted in 277 polling centres. For regional officers, they will vote in a constituency in the region,” he stated



He then proceeded to outline the distinct voting locations across various regions in the country:



Ashanti Region - Nhyiaeso



Ahafo Region- Asutifi South

Bono Region - Sunyani West



Bono East Region- Nkoranza South



Central Region - Cape Coast South



Eastern Region - New Juaben South



Greater Accra - Korle Klottey

North East Region- Nalerigu Gambaga



Northern Region - Tamale North



Oti Region - Krachie East



Volta Region - Ho West



Savanna Region - Salaga South

Upper East - Navrongo Central



Upper West Region - Wa East



Western Region - Takoradi



Western North - Sefwi-Wiawso



These updates, he added, are part of the concerted efforts by the Presidential Election Committee and the party to ensure a smooth and organised electoral process.

