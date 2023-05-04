NPP flagbearership race: Most NPP MPs support Bawumia – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and MP for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has stated that the majority of MPs support Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s quest to lead the party as flagbearer into the 2024 General Elections.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, who has been a staunch supporter of the Vice President’s candidature even before his formal declaration of his intention to contest, argued that Dr. Bawumia is the best person to lead the NPP given his track record in Government.



Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News Thursday, Alhaji Aliu Mahama noted most NPP MPs have thrown their weight behind Dr. Bawumia so as to give him the opportunity to take the country to the promised land and unite the party after the elections.



“As for me and the majority of the members of Parliament, it’s public knowledge and a fact that we want Dr. Bawumia to continue and take Ghana to the promised land and strategically unite the party after the election…it is clear that 100+ MPs are for Bawumia,” he said.

He stressed that Dr. Bawumia ought to be elected flagbearer of the NPP as he comes with hope, and is well-placed to take Ghana in a new direction.



“Bawumia must Win because he is winning to continue to bring hope and a new direction into the country. He’s done a lot with the President and we believe that Dr Bawumia having been Vice President for a while is best placed to lead the NPP,” he noted.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has formally announced his intention to contest to lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections.