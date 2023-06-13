NPP flagbearership race: People say Kwabena Agyepong is 'stingy' - Akim Oda MP

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has testified about the character of former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who is eyeing the flagbearer position of the party.

The ruling New Patriotic Party is gearing up for its presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



While the party awaits the day, ten candidates have picked their nomination forms to contest the race.



Among the ten are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP; Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Railways and Development Minister; Joe Ghartey and the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.



Although all the candidates are eager to win the election, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has presented himself as no joke but rather to give all the candidates a run for their money.



Kwabena Agyapong hopes to come top at the end of the primaries and become the flagbearer but there may be a problem with his chances of winning the election.

According to Akwasi Acquah, though Kwabena AgyApong is fine gentleman and equally bears the qualities to become the party's Presidential candidate, he is very stingy.



Hon. Akwasi Acquah noted that one cannot underestimate the role that money plays in politics and its impact on delegates or electorates, seemingly to say Mr. Agyepong's difficulty to spend money on the delegates doesn't speak good of him.



"One thing that people say against him is that he is stingy. He doesn't like to pay," he said while giving his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show.



The Akim Oda MP however wished Mr. Agyepong good luck in the race.



"If Kwabena Agyapong becomes President today, I will become a Minister straight. I will definitely get a post" in his government, he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.