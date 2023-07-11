3
NPP flagbearership race: Polls will be free and fair – Justin Kodua reiterates

Justin Frimpong Kodua1.png General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party Justin Kodua

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Kodua Frimpong has reiterated that the party’s presidential primaries will be free, fair, transparent, and peaceful.

He said this upon receipt of the report of the vetting committee for the presidential primaries on behalf of the National Executive of the party for further action.

“I received the Vetting Committee’s report this afternoon on behalf of the National leadership.

"I expressed my appreciation to the group for their efforts. I also reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to ensuring a free, fair, peaceful, and transparent election process,” he stated.

The results of the vetting committee are expected to be published after internal processes have been exhausted.

If more than 5 out of the 10 aspirants qualify, a Special Delegates Conference will be held to reduce the number to five.

