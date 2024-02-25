NPP forebears truncated Nkrumah’s vision for industrialization – NDC

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the founding fathers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of truncating Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s vision to accelerate the industrialization of Ghana.

In a press statement to commemorate the 58 years of the overthrow of Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the NDC says the ousting of the nation's first president will be remembered as "Ghana’s day of shame".



“The National Democratic Congress joins Ghanaians in commemorating 58 years after the unfortunate overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“On 24th February 1966, President Nkrumah was ousted from office through Ghana’s first-ever coup d’etat. That day will be remembered as Ghana’s day of shame, as the coup truncated Nkrumah’s transformational vision which he had set in motion for the accelerated development and industrialization of our country,” the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah stated.



He continued: “Instructively, the coup was executed by security personnel with the active orchestration of the forebears of those at the helm of affairs of our country today, in close collaboration with their foreign paymasters.”

Mr. Nketiah added that such malicious activities have pushed Ghana back several years and that Ghanaians must ensure that history does not repeat itself.



“This nation-wrecking act was followed by a deliberate agenda by the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to obliterate the memory of Nkrumah by attacking his works and legacy. Despite their determined efforts to rewrite history, the memory of Kwame Nkrumah lives on, and his legacy remains unparalleled.



“We must say never again to such acts of treachery, that have set our nation back and rolled back the clock of progress by several years. Ghanaians must reject those whose mission is not to pursue the path of democracy for the upliftment of our citizens, but their selfish quest for historical revisionism and the recognition of their ancestors.



“Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah truly never dies,” he noted.