NPP gave contracts to Rawlings – Kennedy Agyapong blows alarm

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has expressed anger at the fact that NPP contractors were denied contracts in the party’s first term but former President Jerry John Rawlings was given several contracts.

The maverick politician who believes that the leadership of the NPP and appointees by the President were not fair to party members in the party’s first term said he was shocked when he realized that Rawlings was been given contracts.



He said when Rawlings coughs, appointees of Akufo-Addo would run for reasons unknown to him.



“Honestly some things make me angry. Even Rawlings was given contracts in our first term. A number of things baffle me especially about the way we treated the party. Look at the work Akufo-Addo did, Akufo-Addo cannot do everything by himself that is why he appointed these people but they worked to satisfy their arrogance.”

The lawmaker cum businessman said apart from Rawlings, other persons who are known members of the opposition NDC were given contracts at the expense of members of the NPP whose monies were used in financing the party.



He believes that as a party there is the need to empower its contractors rather claiming they are not good because they need to build on the experience of jobs.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament gave an indication that in 2021, the members of the party will not condone any form of arrogance from appointees.