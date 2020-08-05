Politics

NPP given one week ultimatum to reinstate suspended youth organizer

NPP's National Chairman Freddie Blay

The suspension of Upper West Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Bosco Luri Tia over his alleged inability to mobilize the youth in the region has been challenged by a coalition of concerned youth affiliated to the party.

According to the youth group, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a one-week ultimatum to reverse the suspension of the Upper West Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling party; accusing the Regional Chair of unfairness.



The group is, however, unhappy with the decision of the party’s regional chair, describing the "action of SB Kangberee", together with "his narrow-minded executives" as unacceptable since it could reverse the gains of the ruling party in the area.



The mouthpiece of the youth group, Suleman Baako stated that “the chairman, SB Kangbere’s hatred for dissenting views notwithstanding how helpful they may be to the health of the party is legendary and must be condemned by all patriots who seek the well-being of the Party”.



”Like the unacceptable exploits of the biblical King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon and the legendary King Agorkoli of Notse in the Ewe history, Chairman SB Kangberee has become the pivot of a deliberate political machine set up by unseen hands to expel many hard-working patriots who have toiled assiduously to bring the party to its feet in the Upper West Region,” he added.



“All his draconian decisions are born out of self-seeking emotions powered by an unquenchable desire to pursue his ego at the peril of the Party’s health,” he stressed.



“As though his inefficiencies, conspicuous absence from the Region and his bullying tendencies are not enough, his recent resolve to scatter the goodwill that has been gathered for the party must be condemned and stopped immediately with the alacrity that it deserves if we really want good results for our party come December this year.”

“Our rage at Chairman Kangberee’s destructive tendencies have been sparked by his unilateral decision to suspend our hard-working Regional Youth Organizer in aberration to article 11 (4) of our Party’s Constitution.



“It is absurd and repulsive that Chairman Kangberee orchestrated a petition from a fugitive who betrayed the trust of the party in the 2016 general election.



“The said fugitive was coached to present a frivolous and empty petition against Mr. Luri Tia John Bosco.



“With the speed of light, Chairman SB Kangberee set aside due process as outlined in our constitution, went ahead to suspend the fulcrum of the youth wing and further set up a kangaroo committee to oversee the running of the youth wing,” they added.



The Upper West regional secretariat in a letter dated July 31, 2020, and signed by the party’s regional chairman, SB Kangberee suspended the regional youth organizer of the party for alleged misconduct and incompetence on his part in relation to official duties.



The letter stated that by a unanimous vote by the regional executive committee of the party in line with regulations 3.1 (7) of the NPP constitution, he has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending the outcome of investigations and disciplinary proceedings initiated against him.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.