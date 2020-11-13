NPP government has invested more in roads than former administration – Amoako-Attah

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads and Highways

Source: Charity Emehill Bartels, Contributor

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon Kwasi Amoako-Attah has indicated that the ruling New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Nana Addo, has invested more into roads than the NDC administration.

According to the sector minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West constituency in the Eastern Region, the government has fulfilled its promise of networking more communities in the country by way of constructing new roads, repairing and upgrading existing ones as well as ensuring safety measure on the roads.



"This government made a promise to develop the country, improve the economy and ensure prosperity to the Ghanaian people and all these cannot be achieved if there aren't good roads to connect cities, towns, and regions...this promise has been kept and delivered most especially in the year 2020 as it was declared by the president as the year of roads".



Mr. Amoako-Attah further stated that the government has given the approval to begin work on a combined 441km stretch at the cost of five hundred million US dollars ($500m) on some major roads in Accra and Kumasi.



"Under the Sinohydro programme, we have been given the approval for the outstanding 4 Lots - 441km at the cost of $500m and sod will be cut for these projects before the end of the year. These projects include Accra Inner City Roads (84km), Kumasi Inner City Roads (100km), Dualization of Adenta-Dodowa (14km), – Rehabilitation of Ajumako - Afransie (38km)" the Minister stated.



The Minister disclosed this during his turn at the weekly Nation Building Update Series here in Accra. The Nation Building Update is a platform of the Ministry of Information created to give sector ministers, agency and departmental heads, Regional ministers, and state actors the chance to account for citizens of work done so far by their various institutions.

As part of his presentation, Hon. Amoako-Attah hinted that all sector agencies under the Roads and Highways Ministry have worked tirelessly to give good roads, footbridges, bridges, and others including highway railings, traffic lights, and many more. He stressed that the current administration has ensured quality over quantity thus always insisting on value for money.



"As part of the government’s year of road programme, 78no. critical roads of total length 2,076.84km were identified in all the 16 regions of the country for rehabilitation at a cost of GHS 6.1billion"...



"Between 2017 to 2020, the Department of Urban Roads has asphalted 1,005km of roads in major towns and cities across the country including hospitals, schools, courts, police, army, and other security services compound", said Hon. Amoako-Attah.



In pursuance of the Government’s agenda to create six (6) more regions to ensure equitable development in these areas, all agencies under the Ministry have established regional offices in all the six (6) newly created regions.



As part of the Government’s year of roads programme, several road projects are being undertaken in all the six (6) new regions.

