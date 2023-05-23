NPP government is performing creditably well - Tema MCE

MCE for Tema, Yohane Armah Ashitey

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that the marginal improvement in Ghana’s trade surplus is another piece of evidence that speaks to the sterling performance of the Akufo-Addo government.

Responding to questions on the sidelines of a one-week observation that he attended over the weekend, the MCE said the trade surplus recorded for the first quarter of 2023 shows that in spite of the difficulties that COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war dumped on the country, the government has navigated well.



“As has been reported, the US$1.6billion trade surplus for the first quarter of 2023 is about 2.2% of GDP. Compared to last year’s US$1.5billion which was 1.6% of GDP. What do these figures mean?



They simply mean that we exported more than we imported in this quarter when COVID was disturbing everywhere,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



He added that, “this is yet another proof that the Akufo-Addo government has been delivering, even through the difficult times of COVID.”



Trade surplus is basically the difference between a country’s imports and exports.

According to the May 2023 Summary of Economic and Financial Data by the Bank of Ghana, total exports as of April 2023 was estimated at $5.64 billion, whilst total imports stood at $4.04 billion.



This means Ghana recorded a trade surplus of $1.6 billion in the first four months of 2023, approximately 2.2% of Gross Domestic Product GDP).



This is higher than the $1.15 billion (1.6% of GDP) registered during the same period last year as has already been reported by the media, gold dominated the total value of exports, recording $2.17 billion in April 2023, higher than the $1.84 billion recorded during the same period last year.



Cocoa overtook crude oil for the second position as proceeds from the export commodity in the first four months of 2023 stood at $1.25 billion, as against $1.03 billion a year ago.Crude oil exports brought in $1.17 billion in April 2023. This is compared to $1.85 billion in April 2022.For imports, oil imports accounted for $1.20 billion in April 2023, whilst non-oil imports totalled $2.84 billion.



“I want Ghanaians to take this as yet another sign to believe in the NPP government’s promise to put the economy back on stream before the 2024 elections,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.

Meanwhile, the MCE was sombre throughout Saturday at the one week observation for the late Eric Kojo Twumasi, alias Worgor at the Tema Manhean lorry station.



The deceased who was the Deputy Organizer for the Tema East Constituency branch of the NPP had died after a short illness.



Worgor was also Assembly Member for the Harbour Electoral Area.



In addition to Hon. Amarh Ashitey, the one week observation had also been attended by the former MCE, Hon Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, who is said to have mentored the deceased.



Hon. Annang-La also provided logistics and money toward the funeral of the fallen NPP soldier.

Other notables in attendance were Nana Asare Ansah II, chief of Akyem Awenare in Atewa, hardworking NPP Chairman of Tema East, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, who led the NPP delegation and colleague Assembly Members.



From the NDC side, former Tema MCE, Kempes Ofosuware led a delegation.



Also in attendance was the national Dean of Presiding Members, Hon. Joseph Korto.Mr. Stephen Aboagye, 2nd Vice Chairman of Tema East NPP, Mr. Seth Agyepong, alias Shadow, Tema East NPP Organizer, Gilbert Nii Kwartei, Tema East NPP Youth Organizer and Hon. Dennis Amanor Tetteh, Submetro Chairman of Tema East.



The rest are Dr. Richard Fiadomor, Mr. K.K Appiah and Hon. Patrick Osanyonmor Laweh Atitiati, former Presiding Members of TMA.Information has it that Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Tema East MP and the hardworking Tema Mayor, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, also supported the bereaved family with their pockets.