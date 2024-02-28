NPP government lacks commitment to complete second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment project - Traders

File photo

Traders at Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region have said they doubt the government’s commitment to complete the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project before the end of 2024.

According to them, the Akufo-Addo-led government has not done enough to finish the projects they started in the Ashanti Region, making it difficult for them to accept any further promises from the government.



Their comment followed a statement made by the Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, to complete the stalled market project before the end of the year.



The appointed finance minister, during his visit to the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, assured the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of his government's commitment to finish the remaining works on the market facility.



He emphasized that the president has personally tasked him with seeing to the completion of the project.

Reacting to the revelation in an exclusive interview with OTEC news reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the president of the Federation of Kumasi Traders and a leading member of the Combined Kumasi Kejetia—Central Market Traders, Nana Prempeh, said they are skeptical about the recent promise made by the minister.



"Yes, we welcome the decision to resume work on the project, but I must say we are skeptical of any promises from the government on this market. The government has on countless occasions pledged to complete the project, yet it has been stalled. That is why we are always cautious when taking such pledges," he said.



He, however, commended the government for its efforts to bring attention back to the project.