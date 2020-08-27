General News

NPP govt committed to ensuring election of MMDCE's - Minister

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Halima Mahama

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Halima Mahama, says the Akufo-Addo-led administration is committed to ensuring that all arrangements are made to ensure the elections of MMDCE’s come to pass.

According to her, despite government's failure to implement its promise of ensuring the election of the MMDCE’s, the ruling NPP is still focused and working hard ensure the election takes place to make the decentralization process successful.



The Minister was speaking at the meet the press series by the Information Ministry which was held in Accra on Wednesday.



Hajia Halima added that the party understands that, there must be building of consensus to allow the election of MMDCE’s on partisan basis to hand over more power to the locals.

The Local Government Minister also took a swipe at former president John Dramani Mahama for his suggestion of paying assembly members stating that the laws that govern the local government system does not allow that.



She opined that Mahama has nothing to bring on board after failing to fulfill his 2012 promise of increasing allowances to assembly members.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.