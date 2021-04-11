NPP grassroot angry with Alan, Bawumia over premature flagbearership ‘noise’ – John Boadu

John Boadu, General Secretary, NPP

General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has disclosed that the party’s grassroots is angry about recent happenings especially on social media with regards to who takes over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

There is a storm in the NPP as to who takes over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 when his tenure comes to a close.



The storm became tensed after the Majority leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in an interview with Joy News indicated that there is the need for the minority ethnic groups to be considered in the NPP.



To him, after two Akans have represented the party as Presidents, there is the need to give the opportunity to a non-Akan.



“Inwardly, I know also have the competence but is it wise for me now immediately after two Akans; Kufour had been the president, Akufo-Addo follows from the Eastern Region and there is a third Akan to follow? Doing introspection, I think it may not hold well for a party that is accused by some as being overly Akanistic party. But not everybody agrees with me. And that is the beauty of democracy.”

Reacting to the recent conversations on social and mainstream media, John Boadu indicated that the grassroots is angry about the noise on who becomes flagbearer after they have worked hard to give the party another mandate to make life better for Ghanaians.



John Boadu who together with some National Executives of the NPP are on a tour of some regions f the country said the grassroots is calling on the executive body to suggest some punitive punishment for people engaging in such noise.



He indicates that what the NPP needs now is not about who represents the party as flagbearer but rather support for the second term of the NPP considering the fact that the next flagbearer will represent the party on the record of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



John Boadu indicated that the party has a constitution and until nominations are opened, its imperative that the party is respected and support is given to the President to perform on his mandate.