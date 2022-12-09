NPP grassroots mob Alan Kyerematen at party headquarters

Some of the sympathisers are seen here mobbing the minister during his visit

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, set the National Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) agog at his maiden official meting with the newly-elected executives of the party at their Asylum Down office.

The industrialization expert was mobbed by swarming numbers of supporters who thronged the party office.



A lot more excited party sympathizers living in the environs of the party office were seen trooping there to catch a glimpse of Alan Kyerematen when word got round that he was visiting.



With chants of 'Alan our only hope for 2024,' scores of the party sympathizers could not hide their joys on seeing their colleague patriot interacting heartily at close quarters.



The minister's visit was part of new efforts to strengthen cohesion between the government and party officials.

He was accompanied to the party office by Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ngleshie Amanfrom; Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West; Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism; Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former MP for Adenta; Dr Alhassan Samira, former Upper East Regional Minister and Board chairman of GNPA; Alhaji Mumuni COP, aka Jack Sparrow, a senior NPP member in the Northern Region.







The trade and industry minister leads a trio of other party stalwarts fronting for the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP.