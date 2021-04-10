NPP group defends majority leader's 'Non-Akan' flagbearer comments

The group spoke at a press conference

Source: Hamza Lansah Lolly, Contributor

Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Stations Executives of the NPP in the Northern Region have strongly thrown their weight in support of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu over his “Non-Akan” NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections comments.

Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in an interview in the media opined that going into the 2024 elections it will be unwise for the NPP to present an Akan flagbearer and thus suggest to the party to present a non-Akan flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



The comments of the Suame MP did not go down well with some people in the party who took a swiped at him but the NPP Group in the Northern Region reiterated that they are strongly in toto with the Majority Leader’s comments.



At a press conference in Tamale, the NPP Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Stations Executives said, the view of Hon Osei Kyei Mensah has resonated so well with the greater majority of the party faithful and reiterated that they associate themselves wholeheartedly with the “Non-Akan” 2024 Flagbearer comments made by the Majority Leader.



“A respected party Statesman in the person of Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has indicated that it will be unwise to present another Akan Presidential Candidate to succeed His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. This view has resonated so well with the greater majority of our party faithful and we will like to wholeheartedly associate ourselves with it. The history of our flagbearership position since 1992 has played into the propaganda label of the NPP by our main opponent the NDC as an Akan party. In 1992, we presented a distinguished scholar of our tradition, Professor Adu Boahen from the Eastern Region. In 1996, 2000, 2004, we presented His Excellency John Agyekum Kufour from the Ashanti Region, and in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020, we presented His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from the Eastern Region”. They stated



The NPP Group noted that the Akan tag on the party is making it very difficult for them to campaign for the party especially in non-Akan areas, “This has made it increasingly difficult for us at the base level to canvass for votes for our party in non-Akan areas of this country. In spite of this phenomenon, it should be heartwarming to all and sundry particularly us in this part of the country to welcome a party project that promotes diversified leadership in the party from the assertion that the NPP is an Akan party”.



The Convener of the group, Mr. Alhassan Inusah urged the NPP to showcase to the rest of the country, the truly diversified nature of the NPP tradition “and the best way to do so is to elect a non-Akan flagbearer for the NPP going into the 2024 general elections”.



“ As Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives, we serve as the principal grassroots mobilization force for this party and we know how debilitating the dubious propaganda of our friends in the NDC has been”. He emphasized



9th April, 2021



PRESS CONFERENCE ORGANIZED BY CONCERN ELECTORAL AREA COORDINATORS AND POLLING STATION EXECUTIVES IN NORTHERN REGION IN SUPPORT OF HON OSEI KYEI MENSAH BONSU’S COMMENT ON NON-AKAN LEADING NPP



Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, we will first of all express our profound gratitude for you attending to this urgent but important conference. This press conference is called by the Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the northern region to briefly respond to a phony group called CONCERN NORTHERN GRASSROOT OF NPP.



As Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives, our checks reveal that this group is unknown to the party at all levels of its structures in the region.



We are therefore surprise at their first public event, they choose to fight the course of the NPP rather than advance it. A respected party Statesman in the person of Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has indicated that it will be unwise to present another Akan Presidential Candidate to succeed His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This view has resonated so well with the greater majority of our party faithful and we will like to wholeheartedly associate ourselves with it. The history of our flagbearership position since 1992 has played into the propaganda label of the NPP by our main opponent the NDC as an Akan party.



In 1992, we presented a distinguished scholar of our tradition, Professor Adu Boahen from the Eastern Region. In 1996, 2000, 2004, we presented His Excellency John Agyekum Kufour from the Ashanti Region and in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, we presented His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from the Eastern Region.



This has made it increasingly difficult for us at the base level to canvass for votes for our party in non-Akan areas of this country. In spite of this phenomenon, it should be heartwarming to all and sundry particularly us in this part of the country to welcome a party project that promotes diversified leadership in the party from the assertion that the NPP is an Akan party.

There is therefore a moral imperative to showcase to the rest of the country, the truly diversified nature of the NPP tradition and the best way to do so is to elect a non-Akan flagbearer for the NPP going into the 2024 general elections. As Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives, we serve as the principal grassroot mobilization force for this party and we know how debilitating the dubious propaganda of our friends in the NDC has been.



While recognizing the rights of people to disagree with the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, we find it quite unfortunate that the group without locus in the party, resorted to attacking the messenger rather than the message and considering the numerical strength of the party in Parliament, no NPP faithful or structure would be calling for any Member of Parliament to resign to give an advantage to the NDC.



It is a well-known fact that Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu is an Akan from the Ashanti region, were he to be selfish in his considerations, he would’ve been the first to advocate for another Akan leadership, believing he could be a beneficiary of same but as selfless and political realistic as he is, he has made the most logical argument any sane member of the NPP will come up with.



It is laughable however that, Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu is being accused of pursuing a Vice Presidential ambition with his recommendation of non-Akan flagbearer. The same Kyei Mensah Bonsu is on record to have said that, to him, it will not be a bad idea for Hon Alan Kyerematen to partner a non-Akan Presidential Candidate of the party, so which running



mate slot will the Majority Leader be pursuing again? You see how illogical people get when they allow emotions and selfish interest to cloud their judgement.



The attempt to draw a wedge between the non-Akan speaking southerners and their northern counterparts is repugnant. The fact that, Ga, Dangbes, Ewes and so many other ethnic groups have not had the privilege of being on the ticket of the party, makes the case more for Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



It is important therefore that, the party looks outside of our Akan brothers in choosing a flagbearer to showcase to the rest of the country our truly diversified party tradition.



We will like to call on Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and the general public to treat the statement of the group with deserving contempt, the worthless cries of such political misfit, as leader himself said, that not everyone will agree with a position advance by him but we expect that counter arguments with cogent analysis without insults will advance the course of our party.

We believe that discussion around the succession to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be held in a healthy atmosphere without insults and personal attacks. This, we must do with the overriding interest of breaking the 8 as our utmost goal.



In conclusion, we call on every member of the NPP to put their shoulders to wheel to assist Mr. President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo succeed in the steering of affairs in this country from the ravaging effects of COVID-19 onto the path of high and sustainable growth and development.



We thank you for coming ladies and gentlemen of the media.



Signed



Convener



Alhassan Inusah (Zogbeli Electoral Area Coordinator)



Members

Ibrahim Baba (Fooshegu Electoral Area Coordinator)



PZ Abubakari Abdul Gamel (Sakasaka Quarters Electoral Area Coordinator)



Fatawu Fuseini (Islamic Polling Station Chairman, Sagnarigu)



Ibrahim Alhassan (Garizegu Polling Station Organiser, Sagnarigu)



