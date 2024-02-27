NPP had smooth transition of leadership in parliament – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has commended the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he describes as the smooth transition of its leadership in parliament.

Anyodoho believes that the NPP has succeeded in going through a smooth transition unlike that of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He was speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



According to him, people can speculate and make assumptions about the way the NPP changed its leadership, but the bottom line is that it was well done, without any challenges.



He indicated that the NDC is still dealing with the negative effects of how Haruna Iddrisu and the others were changed.

He explained that the new majority leader, before taking over, had a deep collaboration with the former leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, whereas the minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, does not have that connection with Haruna.



“At the end of the day, it is about negotiation and consultation. We may speculate about the change in the majority caucus leadership but after the meeting at the presidency and the smooth transition, one would say that the process has been smooth," he said.



He underscored the need for some level of continuity when there is a leadership change, citing how the NPP maintained some of its leaders.