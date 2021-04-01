NPP had to win the 2016 election for Akufo-Addo to be exposed as a fake person – A Plus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Social Commentator Kwame A Plus has indicated that it’s imperative that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2016 election in order for his true self to exposed for all Ghanaians to see.

According to him, it was important in order to expose the incompetence clothed in big grammar and needless hype.



His comment comes days after reports indicate that GRIDCo and ECG are advancing discussions to come out with a timetable as the country returns to Dumsor.

He said, “If Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had lost the 2016 election we would have argued that Ghana missed a great man who was going to change the country into Las Vegas”.



On the mantra of “we have the men by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP" A Plus noted that the NPP does not have any men considering the several developments that have taken place under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s watch.