NPP has area boys not men - Muntaka mocks amidst economic crisis

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has shot down claims by the Akufo-Addo-led government that it has competent people to steer the economic affairs of the nation.

He described government's economic management team as fragile people with inadequate knowledge of how to prevent the economy from plunging into further destruction.



According to him, it is for this reason that the Minority in Parliament have called for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said failure for parliament to relieve the finance minister of his position will have dire consequences on the local economy.



He said, "Mr Speaker, there was this thing that the Majority Leader was saying that we have the men…and and you heard the vice president screaming what a solid team. Today, when the real challenges came, we have now come to realize that apparently, it was not the men that they have, they were just area boys because they are not able to confront the real challenges that confront our country."



Muntaka added that, "Our failure today to remove the finance minister will continue to hurt each and everyone of us. It will continue to hurt our constituents, the economy...Businesses are collapsing, ordinary citizens are struggling to feed themselves. This is a responsibility on all of us."

Meanwhile, Ghana’s inflation for October 2022 hit 40.4%.



According to Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the 40.4% rate compared to 37.2 percent recorded in September makes it the highest in about 20 years.



He said the increase can largely be linked to rising food prices over the past months.



The price of food reached 43.7 percent inflation in October from 37.8 percent recorded in September this year



Non-food inflation rose to 37.8 percent from 36.8 percent.







