NPP has been 'king of social intervention projects' since Kufuor’s era – Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Bawumia has established that the NPP government starting from former president Kufuor’s era has implemented many social intervention programs to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians than any other government.

Speaking at the launch of the National Health Insurance (NHIS) week in Accra, Mr. Bawumia said the NPP has since maintained the hallmark of stabilizing the economy, reducing the suffering of Ghanaians, and transforming the economy into a modern, prosperous one.



In terms of health, the vice president touted the provision of some 307 ambulances, drones to aid the delivery of medical supplies, the renewal of the NHIS through the use of mobile phones, and many others as unprecedented achievements to lessen the suffering of the people.



“From the days of former president J. A Kufuor to Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, so many reforms, and development have taken place in our health sector under the New Patriotic Party. One of government’s most important interventions since independence was introduced during former president’s Kufuor’s administration. Government resolved the issue of the ambulance through the 'one-constituency, one-ambulance' project which has brought about 307 ambulances. It is our government that dreamt beyond the limit to introduce drones to supply blood and essential medicines to remote areas. It is our government that has made it easy to renew our NHIS through the mobile phone. Our government is also on agenda to automate most hospitals to make them run efficiently,” he stated.

He added that government’s digitization platforms are at various stages of development where it will be enabled to merge with each other to form one database.



“We are building the various pillars of digitization. We’ve got the National ID Card, the mobile interoperability but we are not in the face of integration where all of these different systems will speak to each other and form one database,” he stated.



