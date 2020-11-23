NPP has blueprint for the development of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a blueprint for the development of Ghana.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at Begoro in the Fanteakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, on day one of his two-day tour of the Region, President Akufo-Addo said the decision of the people of Begoro to vote for him in the 2020 general elections will determine if he will have the opportunity to put his vision for the country into action.



“My message to you is that if the works of my hands are pleasing to you, then I plead with you to vote massively for me again in the 2020 elections so I can continue with my agenda for the country,” President Akufo-Addo said to the people of Begoro.



“Another four years for me will be characterized by unprecedented development that will turn Ghana around. The New Patriotic Party has a blueprint for the development of our country which is going to take place in Akufo-Addo’s second term with multi developments in our country,” the President added.



Voting for NPP Parliamentary Candidates



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his remarks stressed the fact that it is important that the constituents of Begoro, vote not only for him but also for the Parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Fanteakwa North Constituency, Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah, as well as all the other thirty-two (32) Parliamentary candidates standing on the ticket of the NPP in the Eastern Region.



He indicated that anyone who is contesting as an independent candidate in any of the thirty-three Constituencies in the Eastern Region, is certainly not a member of the New Patriotic Party and he does not have any relationship with them.

“It is not possible for just me to form a government and rule the country if you vote for me. I need NPP members of Parliament to be able to govern the country effectively and that is why I call on you to vote for all NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the 2020 elections,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Tafo Stopover



The President and his team from Begoro, stopped over at Tafo, in the Abuakwah North Constituency. In his address, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his position that his party, the NPP, has a well thought out plan and blueprint to develop Ghana and that the people of the Abuakwah North Constituency must empower him by voting him into office for a second term with an emphatic victory that cannot be challenged by his opponents in any shape or form.



Day Two Itinerary



President Akufo-Addo on day two of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region is expected to whistle-stop in Aburi, in the Akuapem South Constituency, Atimpoku, in the Asuogyaman Constituency, Odumase, in Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Somanya, in the Yilo Krobo Constituency and end at Koforidua, in New Juaben South Constituency.