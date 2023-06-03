NPP has destroyed the foundation of Ghana - Alhaji Said Sinare

Former Ambassador Alhaji Said Sinare

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

Former Ambassador and immediate past National Vice Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has called on NDC members and supporters to set aside their differences and work towards securing victory for the party.

Alhaji Sinare emphasized that the NDC cannot afford to remain in opposition, especially considering the damage he attributes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Danqua Akuffo Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking during a meeting with Zongo leaders in the Greater Accra Region, Sinare, who is also the founder of Zongo for the NDC, urged members of the NDC and Muslims to actively participate in rescuing the country from the ruling NPP.



"No government has done the kind of damage the NPP government has done to this country," Sinare lamented. He expressed disbelief at Ghana's escalating debt profile while criticizing the NPP for seemingly boasting about it as an achievement.



According to Sinare, the actions and policies of the NPP have undermined the foundation of Ghana, posing a threat to the nation's existence. He stressed that the NDC is the party capable of reviving the dreams and aspirations of Ghanaians. Therefore, he urged vigorous campaigning for the NDC in the Zongos and wholehearted support for the party's visionary leader, John Dramani Mahama, and all NDC parliamentary candidates nationwide.



In Hausa, Sinare passionately stated, "The NPP has destroyed the basis of this country. They have failed and threatened the existence of this country, and the only party to resuscitate the dream of being a Ghanaian is the NDC."

As the NDC gears up for upcoming elections, Sinare's rallying cry to the party's members carries the message of unity and determination. He highlighted the urgency of reclaiming governance and emphasized the crucial role that Zongo communities play in achieving the party's objectives.



The NDC will undoubtedly heed Sinare's call to mobilize its base, consolidate support, and articulate its vision for Ghana's future. With the elections on the horizon, the party will strive to present a compelling alternative to the NPP's governance and gain the trust of the electorate.



Quoting Sinare, he affirmed, "We must campaign vigorously for the NDC in the Zongos and vote for the visionary John Dramani Mahama and all NDC parliamentary candidates across the country."



As political dynamics continue to unfold, the NDC aims to unite its members, engage with voters, and present a compelling agenda that addresses the concerns of Ghanaians.



The upcoming elections will provide a platform for citizens to decide the direction of the nation, and the NDC, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, will seek to present itself as the party capable of delivering the positive change and progress that Ghana deserves.