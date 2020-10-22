NPP has fulfilled most of its manifesto promises, Ghanaians can see them – Kajaji Chief

Some chiefs fo Nkomi-Kajaji Traditional Council with Vice president Bawumia

The acting President of the Nkomi-Kajaji Traditional Council in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region has dismissed claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to fulfil the promises it made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections.

According to Nana Osore Sunkwa, no objective Ghanaian can dispute the manifesto achievements of the government, and anyone who does so is only refusing to face reality.



“You have fulfilled majority of your manifesto promises; no one can challenge that” Nana Sunkwa declared on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Kajaji at a durbar of chiefs and people to welcome Vice President Bawumia at the beginning of his two day tour of the Bono East Region.



“Let me give one example. For decades there has been no proper train moving in Ghana, but now we see works ongoing to get the trains running again,” Nana Sunkwa continued.



“We have seen the effect of Planting for Food and Jobs on our farmers; the afforestation jobs, NABCO, restoration of the Teacher and Nursing Training allowances, and the biggest of all, Free SHS.



“Your Excellency, we have seen the digitisation work you have been doing, and how it has made life easier for all of us in this country.



“Today, more local people are getting scholarships to school because you have decentralised the application. I was a member of the district interview panel, and I know how happy many parents are because their children have qualified for the scholarship.

“The matter of a new region has been on our hearts for years, and though many governments promised us, you are the ones who have fulfilled your promise. We are most grateful.



“You made all of these promises and more in your manifesto, and you have fulfilled most of them. We know that if we give you more time you will fulfill all” he stated.



Nana Sunkwa indicated that even projects that were not in the manifesto are receiving attention.



“When President Akufo-Addo visited us not long ago, he cut sod for work to begin on our major road, from Atebubu to Kajaji. We can see construction going on, and we are confident that we will soon see coaltar on our roads”.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reminded the chiefs and people of Kajaji that the December 7 election is about safeguarding the major gains made so far in our national development agenda, and a vote for the NPP would ensure even more equitable sharing of the national cake to every nook and cranny of the nation.



“Give Nana Akufo-Addo and our Parliamentary candidates the opportunity to serve you even better. Sene East has always voted NDC, but there has been no corresponding development. But in less than 4 years of voting for an NPP government, you can see the improvements. Vote NPP, and see even more development” Dr Bawumia urged.